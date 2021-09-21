Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

