Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,357,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. 4,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,656. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

