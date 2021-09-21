EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $448,695.30 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $448,695.30 and $24,372.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00125248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044098 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

