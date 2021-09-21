Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXPD stock opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

