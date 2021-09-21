Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 707,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.6 days.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

