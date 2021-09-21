Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $930,547,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

