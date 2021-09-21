Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $930,547,100 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

