Faceter Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $950.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

