Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 6,778 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

