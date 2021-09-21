Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

