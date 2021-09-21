Fiera Capital Corp Has $635,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

