Fiera Capital Corp Has $657,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

