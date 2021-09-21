Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

IAG stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.