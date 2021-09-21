Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

