Financial Analysis: First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) vs. Its Rivals

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Northwest Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.38% 0.81% First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 23.77% 9.57% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 110 422 247 15 2.21

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.79%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million $10.34 million 15.79 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors $151.44 million $16.22 million 19.28

First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp rivals beat First Northwest Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.