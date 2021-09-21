Financial Contrast: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Li Auto has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 16.80 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -168.19 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $43.51, indicating a potential upside of 61.69%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Li Auto beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

