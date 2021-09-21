Financial Survey: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and SkillSoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.07 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.36 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and SkillSoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13%

Summary

CareCloud beats SkillSoft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

