First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

