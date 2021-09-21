First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.56 and last traded at C$43.08. Approximately 40,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 32,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.18216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

