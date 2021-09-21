First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.77 and last traded at $98.02. Approximately 15,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

