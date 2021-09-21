First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TDIV opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.