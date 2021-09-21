Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.