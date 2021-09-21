Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,173,375.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

Five9 stock opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.66 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.30.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

