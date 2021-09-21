Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $580.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.59. 2,369,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

