Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $212.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.30.

FIVN opened at $171.59 on Monday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 89.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

