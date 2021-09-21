Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 93,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 106,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 266,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

