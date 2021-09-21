Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,508. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

