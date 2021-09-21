Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 47,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

