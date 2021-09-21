Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

