Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $648.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. The company has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.09.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

