Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after purchasing an additional 701,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

