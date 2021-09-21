Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $167,000 Position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SUNS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

