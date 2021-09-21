Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:FLC opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

