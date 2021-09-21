Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

