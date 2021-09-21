Forterra plc (LON:FORT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 273.12 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.66. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 157.37 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.88.

Get Forterra alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.