Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength of the Fortive Business System. Additionally, strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix, is contributing well to top-line growth. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments are persistently performing well. This remains a positive. The company recently completed the acquisition of ServiceChannel and thereby strengthened the SaaS portfolio. It expects that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the current quarter. This remains another positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are tailwinds. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. It is to be noted that the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

