Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,594 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $302,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

