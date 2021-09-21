Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

FC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,555. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

