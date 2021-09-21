Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE FC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

