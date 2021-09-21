Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 950,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. 1,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,845. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

