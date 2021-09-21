Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 564,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Freedom stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 397,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,362. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Freedom has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

