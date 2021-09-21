Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FNLPF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

