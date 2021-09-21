Friendz Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $367,340.04 and approximately $94,284.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00126083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

