FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

