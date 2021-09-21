FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VST. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.35 on Monday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

