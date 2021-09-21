Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.29.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

