Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.68 and its 200-day moving average is $241.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

