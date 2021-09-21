GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €37.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.31 ($43.90).

Several research firms have issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.71 ($0.84) during trading on Monday, hitting €40.11 ($47.19). 1,624,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.06 and a 200 day moving average of €35.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.