Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.25. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 1,777 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

