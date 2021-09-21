Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.