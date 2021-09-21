Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.